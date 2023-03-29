With billions of dollars on the line, East Texans say a crucial state map incorrectly shows they already have broadband

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s day by day e-newsletter that assists in keeping readers up to the mark on the maximum very important Texas news.

NOGALUS PRAIRIE — By day, Joan Ragland is helping academics and scholars at the native faculty district get the digital units they want: iPads, computer systems and projectors.

But at the finish of the day, when she drives house, she’s by no means relatively positive if her personal digital units will paintings. Before night Zoom conferences, Ragland, 76, tells the different attendees: “I will be in attendance — if I have service.”

Joan Ragland says she every now and then drives 25 miles from her house to get a dependable web sign for necessary video calls. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



It’s a truth that Ragland, who serves as tutorial era specialist for Hudson Independent School District, has discovered to reside with in Nogalus Prairie, an unincorporated group deep in the Piney Woods the place broadband get admission to is shaky.

Ragland is hopeful that may alternate quickly.

She and 1000’s of different East Texans are phase of a petition difficult the accuracy of the Texas Broadband Development Map that shows web availability and speeds throughout the state. The map will lend a hand resolve the place billions of dollars earmarked for high-speed web will likely be allotted.

More than 2.8 million Texas families and seven million Texans lack broadband, in keeping with the U.S. Census Bureau. A disproportionate quantity of the ones are in rural spaces comparable to Deep East Texas, the place a low inhabitants density makes it much less successful for firms to ascertain broadband infrastructure. Companies that do input rural spaces fee shoppers higher-than-average charges for slower-than-average speeds.

According to the state map, the overwhelming majority of Texans already have get admission to to broadband — defined as high-speed web that delivers obtain speeds of a minimum of 25 megabits according to 2nd, or Mbps, and add speeds of a minimum of 3 Mbps.

But in East Texas, the petitioners say, broadband get admission to is unreliable.

“We’re not a third-rate country, but we do have areas out here where we just don’t have internet,” Ragland mentioned. “You look at the map, and it looks like everybody is covered. But everybody is not covered.”

Nancy Shanafelt shows the velocity of her web on March 20 in Groveton. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



Congress allotted a historical $65 billion to make bigger high-speed web via the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; $42.5 billion of it’ll be to be had to states and territories via grants, and Texas is anticipated to obtain billions of dollars. State lawmakers also are considering House Bill 9, which might let citizens come to a decision whether or not to spend $5 billion in state cash to make bigger web availability. It could be the biggest state funding in broadband so far.

How a lot of the federal and state investment Texas — and in particular East Texas — receives is in large part made up our minds by way of two maps: the Texas Broadband Development Map and a federal map first released last November. The Deep East Texas Council of Governments has challenged each maps, which display that about 98% of places in East Texas have broadband.

Two East Texas lawmakers have filed expenses that still would make bigger who’s eligible to obtain grant investment from the state’s broadband construction place of business. If handed, a lot of East Texas may qualify for investment.

Power strains in Nogalus Prairie. The unincorporated group has fewer than 100 citizens and locals say it is unimaginable to get dependable web carrier. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



In their petition to the state broadband construction place of business, which is tasked with increasing broadband get admission to to underserved spaces of the state, the council mentioned their 11-county area, which incorporates about 350,000 citizens, is “chronically unserved” in relation to broadband.

“Many residents in our region receive substandard service or no service at all,” Lonnie Hunt, the council’s govt director, wrote in the petition. The lack of carrier, he mentioned, makes it “impossible” for East Texas communities to scale back unemployment and reinforce citizens’ high quality of existence.

Under present state law, a space is designated as eligible if lower than 80% of addresses in that space have get admission to to web at speeds of a minimum of 25 Mbps for downloads and three Mbps for uploads. Eligible spaces are prioritized for broadband grant investment.

The council accumulated web velocity knowledge from greater than 3,000 citizens in Deep East Texas and known 54 census blocks the place maximum citizens’ web speeds are beneath that threshold. Hunt mentioned the quantity is almost definitely increased, however they didn’t obtain sufficient responses from maximum census blocks.

Survey respondents spanning from Newton County on the Louisiana border to greater than 100 miles west in Houston County mentioned they and their neighbors battle to get on-line. Some mentioned they may now not even whole a velocity take a look at as a result of their connection used to be so sluggish.

“We have no internet, so we can’t test the system,” one respondent wrote.

State map doesn’t fit truth, East Texas citizens say

Texas lawmakers prioritized expanding broadband during Texas after the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the want for dependable, high-speed web. In 2021, the Legislature created the Texas Broadband Development Office to determine the right way to make bigger get admission to to reasonably priced, high-speed broadband.

The place of business created the broadband construction map by way of accumulating knowledge from web carrier suppliers. That knowledge does now not fit what East Texans say they have skilled.

Many East Texas citizens who replied to the council’s survey mentioned their web is chronically sluggish. Ragland, who lives in Trinity County, opted to shop for two other web services and products to take a look at to maximise her protection. For the two services and products, she can pay greater than $100 per 30 days, in keeping with contemporary expenses. Speed exams point out her web is just too sluggish to satisfy the definition of broadband.

Joan Ragland information votes on a pc right through the county honest’s pie and cheesecake competitions on March 20 in Lufkin. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



For necessary Zoom conferences, Ragland drives 25 miles into Lufkin the place she is aware of she will be able to get dependable web at a espresso store or at her sister’s house. For much less essential conferences, she has grown familiar with telling the different contributors: “If I’m not here, it’s not because I don’t want to be, it’s because I can’t get on.”

What Ragland is maximum frightened about is protection. She mentioned she continuously sees tv ads for clinical alert techniques focused towards aged other people. In rural East Texas, the ones units won’t have the connectivity they want to turn on the emergency reaction machine.

“Out in the middle of a hay field, we need coverage so we can get help when we need it,” Ragland mentioned.

Nancy Shanafelt, Trinity County’s tax assessor-collector who lives in Groveton, mentioned she wishes a strong web connection to regulate her diabetes. Shanafelt, 39, used to be identified with Type 1 diabetes as a child. She wears a sensor that continuously displays her glucose point. An insulin pump mechanically delivers insulin if the sensor shows her glucose ranges are excessive.

Nancy Shanafelt, the tax assessor-collector for Trinity County, in Groveton. Shanafelt has diabetes and wears a track that exams her blood glucose point. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



Nancy Shanafelt holds her insulin pump, which sends knowledge to an app on her telephone. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



Shanafelt’s husband and mom can also take a look at Shanafelt’s glucose ranges the use of an app — however provided that their web is operating.

“If I’m exhausted and I go to sleep, I know that if my glucose drops below a certain number, my husband’s phone will start alarming and also my mother’s will start alarming,” Shanafelt mentioned. “But if we have a glitch in our internet or it’s super slow, that could cause an error.”

Some of the most rural parts of East Texas rely on satellite broadband technology, a wireless system that sends and receives signals from orbiting satellites. Dense cloud cover, heavy forest or rain make access intermittent. And the service can be cost prohibitive, customers said.

Jonathan Adams, who lives in Nacogdoches County and works in law enforcement, recently purchased Starlink, the new satellite internet service owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Internet speeds are faster than what he had before, but the costs are higher: Adams pays $110 per month for service, and he said his rate will go up to $120 next month. Up-front costs to purchase and ship the equipment are about $600. Adams installed the equipment himself to save money.

“In the area where I’m at, that’s going to be cost prohibitive for a lot of people,” Adams mentioned. “A lot of people either don’t have the physical ability or the skill to mount the equipment, and then they’re going to be forced to hire somebody.”

East Texans mentioned that satellite tv for pc web must now not qualify as broadband carrier. Satellite services and products continuously have knowledge caps, and speeds can slow down as extra shoppers join it.

Texas is difficult a federal broadband map

Two East Texas lawmakers, Sen. Robert Nichols and Rep. Trent Ashby, have proposed a pair of expenses — Senate Bill 1238 and House Bill 2662 — that would building up the quantity of broadband investment East Texas receives.

Those bills would, among other changes, redefine “broadband service” to include a standard for latency, which is how long in milliseconds it takes for a device to send and receive data. A longer latency means longer lag times. Ashby said lawmakers are also considering redefining “broadband service” to a higher-speed threshold. Broadband speed measures how much data can be uploaded or downloaded at a time.

A Windstream Wi-Fi modem at the County Seat Cafe in Groveton. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



“While a lot of the mapmaking process will be driven by federal guidelines, raising the threshold for broadband service within House Bill 2662 will have a positive effect on the mapping of rural Texas,” Ashby mentioned in an e-mail. “By raising the speed threshold, some of those who are currently considered ‘served’ will no longer be considered ‘served,’ but rather ‘unserved’ or ‘underserved’ under the new definition and will be prioritized, as is required under state and federal program guidelines.”

SB 1238 used to be first heard in committee remaining week. The House State Affairs Committee is scheduled to listen to House Bill 2662 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission might alternate its definition of broadband in the close to long run: Last 12 months, the company’s chair proposed raising minimum broadband speeds to 100 Mbps for downloads and 20 Mbps for uploads. That proposal has now not but been voted on.

This 12 months, Texas will obtain a minimum of $100 million via the federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment Program, established via the federal infrastructure invoice. How a lot more federal cash the state receives will likely be introduced by June 30 and is made up our minds by way of the FCC’s nationwide broadband map.

That map shows household-level information about who lacks get admission to to dependable, high-speed web.

The state broadband construction place of business challenged that map in February after figuring out 176,000 companies or flats that don’t seem to be on the map, in keeping with an company spokesperson. Serviceable places, comparable to particular person houses or place of business structures, will have to be bodily on the map with the intention to be eligible for investment.

The Deep East Texas Council of Governments additionally submitted their very own problem to the FCC after discovering that 27% of East Texans the council interviewed may now not to find their house on the federal map. An FCC spokesperson mentioned the maps are continually being updated.

An aerial view of Groveton on March 20. Credit: Mark Felix for The Texas Tribune



For presently, Ragland is content material figuring out that during her group of fewer than 100 other people — the place she says she’s associated with everybody on the town — she will be able to at all times to find lend a hand if she must.

“We may not have internet,” Ragland mentioned, “but if we get outside and we honk the horn or we run down the road, we can find somebody that can come help us if we need it.”

