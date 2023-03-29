Citrus Park’s Maker & Merchant supports local businesses

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Clearwater’s Claudia Leiva in spite of everything discovered a brick-and-mortar house during which to promote her colourful handbags and luggage.

And the small-business proprietor is not breaking the financial institution to do it.

“This is a great opportunity for people like me with a dream,” mentioned the lady at the back of the corporate Talataa Colombia.

Claudia and greater than 100 local mom-and-pop distributors are promoting their wares at the Maker & Merchant, a brand-new 4,000-square-foot house in Citrus Park Town Center.

Starting at $75 a month, distributors can hire house on the large mall retailer, which sells the whole thing from garments to vegetation to meals to bathtub bombs. The most effective requirement for distributors is to ensure cabinets keep stocked and recent — the shop will do the remaining.

“This is a great way to find out how your brand does as a retail store, and you don’t have the overhead,” mentioned Murlene Joseph, whose Hello Myrrh earrings are a success.

“This will really let us expand the brand,” mentioned Kara Grammen of Kara’s Greek marinades, who praises Maker & Merchant’s eye for gifted local distributors.

The retailer is lately open seven days per week.

For extra on Maker & Merchant, click here.