What Texans on Medicaid need to know about renewing and requalifying

Be on the lookout for a letter mailed to your address detailing your benefits and case. To avoid losing coverage while HHSC determines your eligibility, promptly respond to any agency requests for information.
Notices and renewal packets will be mailed in a yellow envelope with red letters that say “action required.”
If you have an online account at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app and opted for paperless correspondence, you will receive an electronic notice that there is a new letter in your account.
You can also check whether it’s time for you to renew by logging in to your Your Texas Benefits account and clicking the “select details” option for your case. Once there, either through the web address or the mobile app, you can also change your address or other details, like the number of people in your household or whether you are pregnant.
Even if your case isn’t up for renewal yet, it’s important to make sure your contact information is up to date to ensure you receive notices, said Alicia Pierce, a spokesperson for the Texas Association of Health Plans.
Another way to contact the state about your Medicaid benefits is to call 211 and select option 2 after picking a language.
Here’s more information from HHSC.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune