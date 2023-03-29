Mother of deceased cadet speaks out after Daytona Beach Police Department reopen case

Alexander Bello-Ortiz’s mom spoke out Monday in regards to the loss of life of her son after the Daytona Beach Police Department reopened the case closing yr.

“Alex was not only my only son and child … he was my world. He was my everything,” stated Maria Lourdes Ortiz, at a press convention joined through her legal professionals.

In September 2020, the 22-year-old cadet and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University scholar, suffered a gunshot wound. Police dominated the loss of life a suicide, in keeping with WFTV.

The circle of relatives filed an amended federal lawsuit this month within the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida, claiming Bello-Ortiz used to be killed and that the killing used to be made to appear self-inflicted.

Daytona Beach police informed ABC News the case used to be reopened “last year when we were advised of new evidence.”

“At this time, it is considered an active death investigation,” Carrie McCallister, the dep.’s public information officer stated.

Mark Pucci, the CEO and founder of the National Institute for Law and Justice informed the clicking that the proof is what “we’ve been attempting to bring since I’d say December or January of 21.”

During a 911 name made in regards to the incident, which used to be acquired through ABC News, a roommate of Bello-Ortiz informed the dispatcher that Bello-Ortiz “collapsed” and used to be bleeding.

Bello-Ortiz used to be present in his bed room with a critical head damage, in keeping with a police document in regards to the incident.

The police document additionally famous {that a} rifle used to be discovered beside Bello-Ortiz.

His roommate, who is known as as one of the defendants within the lawsuit, didn’t point out a rifle all the way through the 911 name. One of the roommates later informed police that Bello-Ortiz stated it used to be disassembled the closing time they noticed him, in keeping with the frame digital camera photos.

When reflecting on discovering Bello-Ortiz, frame digital camera photos confirmed one of Bello-Ortiz’s roommate’s telling police “I had thought it was just like a BB gun or something. It was laying, I mean, almost perfectly next to him.” The roommate additionally discussed shoving it out of the best way, however now not an excessive amount of.

At the clicking convention, Lourdes Ortiz remembered her son as “filled with love for his neighbors and … a bundle of contagious joy — a true Eagle Scout with honor and integrity, and a light for many, many people.”

John Phillips, Lourdes Ortiz’s mom’s lawyer, stated “a mother deserves answers. Any parent deserves answers about what happened to their son who’s no longer with us.”

“Alex’s dreams, respect and love for life fueled his ambition to make a difference and a better world for everybody, but especially for his community, but now my family has been robbed of seeing his dreams come true,” Lourdes Ortiz stated.

The defendants did not straight away reply to ABC News’ request for remark.