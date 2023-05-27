Willy Adames injury: Brewers shortstop hospitalized after being hit in head with line drive, has no fractures

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was once hit by way of a line force foul ball in the dugout all through Friday’s sport in opposition to the San Francisco Giants. Trainers and docs attended to Adames for a number of mins, and he was once taken to the sanatorium for additional analysis.

Adames was once struck in the aspect of his head by way of the ball that was once hit by way of Brewers software guy Brian Anderson all through the second one inning. Brewers’ supervisor Craig Counsell informed journalists that Adames was once “alert and responsive the whole time”. According to MLB.com, Adames has no fractures and can stay on the sanatorium in a single day for clinical remark. Adames will probably be positioned at the injured listing Saturday.

Anderson was once visibly emotional at the box after Adames was once helped off and went instantly to the clubhouse to test on his teammate after grounding out to finish his at-bat.

Rookie Brice Turang changed Adames at shortstop after the inning. Turang, the membership’s common 2d baseman, is the possibly candidate to fill in at twinkling of an eye Adames is at the injured listing.

The 27-year-old Adames performed in all 51 of Milwaukee’s video games this season and had a .205/.289/.384 batting line with 9 house runs. The Brewers bought Adames in a industry with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. His contract is about to run out after the 2024 season.

Even despite the fact that the Brewers misplaced to the Giants with a rating of 15-1, they proceed to stay in first position in the NL Central at 27-24.