2023 Charles Schwab Challenge leaderboard: Scottie Scheffler lurks, Jordan Spieth misses first cut at Colonial

The chasing pack has shaped at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, and it falls in line at the back of first-round chief Harry Hall. The Englishman shot out the gates with an 8-under 62 on Thursday, and subsidized it up admirably with a 4-under 68 to command a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend in Fort Worth, Texas.

Despite an early hiccup, Hall regarded resolute in his 2d walk round Colonial when doubt will have simply crept into the again of his thoughts. Dropping a shot at the par-4 thirteenth, his fourth gap of the day, Hall bounced again with 5 birdies in a six-hole stretch across the flip. Exchanging a bogey and a birdie from there, the previous UNLV Runnin’ Rebel seems to be to run clear of the remainder of the sector over the process the overall 36 holes.

- Advertisement -

He may have his paintings cut out for him as Colonial will simplest proceed to company up with a direction renovation looming. This might play into the fingers of worldwide No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who unearths himself part a dozen again after back-to-back 67s. Enjoying himself a nutritious diet of tee-to-green prowess, the native Texan will purpose to catch up on closing 12 months’s event that noticed him squander a back-nine lead past due on Sunday.

“I feel like I played really well,” mentioned Scheffler. “A lot of good iron shots, a lot of good drives. I gave myself a lot of looks, and I hit a lot of good putts today. Just the greens got pretty chewed up this afternoon, and the grass is dying already. I think they’re kind of taking advantage of the fact that they’re blowing up the greens on Monday, so they’re pushing them as far as they can. When it gets that frictionless in spots, it can be pretty difficult to putt, especially when they’re chewed up, but all you can do is keep rolling it well, and that’s what I did this afternoon.”

The chief

1. Harry Hall (-12)

- Advertisement -

The opening 62 gets the entire headlines, however the 66 on Friday was once similarly spectacular. Hall as soon as once more leaned on a red-hot putter whilst gaining just about seven strokes at the vegetables during the first two rounds. As Scheffler identified above, the ones vegetables might turn into much more tricky to navigate and may throw a wrinkle in Hall’s weekend plans. His quick sport has been stellar, however for Hall to grasp his first profession victory at the PGA Tour and fend off the most efficient participant on the earth within the procedure, his ball hanging should lift the weight.

Other contenders

2. Harris English (-9)

3. Emiliano Grillo (-8)

- Advertisement -

T4. Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, Byeong Hun An (-7)

T7. Scottie Scheffler, Andrew Novak (-6)

T9. Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Justin Rose (-5)

It’s simple to fail to remember simply how just right English was once prior to present process hip surgical procedure in 2022. The Georgia Bulldog is 2 years got rid of from a 2021 season that integrated two victories, a nomination for PGA Tour Player of the Year and a place at the U.S. Ryder Cup staff. English contended in primary championships and reached as prime as tenth within the Official World Golf Rankings, and is slowly however without a doubt returning to such shape. After podium finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Wells Fargo Championship, English is taking any other step in that course this week.

“Very steady today,” mentioned English. “Hit a lot of fairways, hit a lot of greens. When I did get in trouble off the tee or around the green, I got up and down. Made a really nice par on No. 9. Some of those hole locations, it’s tough to get close to. I had a lot of what seemed like 15- or 20-footers and didn’t make much. Had a really good chance on 18 and hit a really good putt and it didn’t go in. But as long as I keep that ball striking going and keep giving myself chances, then some good things will happen this weekend.”

Bye, bye Blockie

The guy who took Rochester, New York, by means of hurricane shall be storming off into the sundown. Rounds of 81-74 gave Michael Block a two-round overall of 15-over 155 and an early flight house. Block merely didn’t have it round Colonial CC however will go back to the highlight quicker slightly than later. The 46-year-old Club Professional can be within the box for the 2023 Canadian Open in two weeks’ time.

“I practiced a lot in my life,” mentioned Block. “I spent so many hours on a chipping green, putting green, I can’t even explain to you. Like years, years. If you added up all the minutes that I spent around Whitmoor Country Club’s chipping and putting green in St. Louis, Missouri — St. Charles, actually — it would be insane. It would be years. It would be probably 10 years worth. Nobody is around me. Nobody telling me to do it. I just loved it. I loved it, and it paid off.”

Another first for Jordan Spieth

It’s no longer a just right first for the native favourite as Spieth shall be despatched packing early for the first time in his profession at Colonial. Spieth arrived having completed outdoor the highest 15 simply as soon as in 10 showings with a victory and 3 runner-up effects to his title. Unfortunately, the 29-year-old by no means regarded at ease this time round. He struggled at the vegetables Thursday simplest to be marginally higher on Friday. Spieth joins Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Cameron Davis as notables to fail to see the weekend motion.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge up to date odds and choices

Odds by the use of Caesars Sportsbook

Harry Hall: 11/4

Scottie Scheffler: 33/10

Harris English: 9/2

Emiliano Grillo: 8-1

Byeong Hun An: 14-1

Justin Rose: 18-1

Adam Schenk: 22-1

Robby Shelton: 25-1

Max Homa: 30-1

This has the make-up of a Scheffler victory. He’s inside shouting distance, main the sector in strokes won tee to inexperienced and has but to get anything else out of his putter. That has been the case for many of the season, however be expecting that to switch as he burned his justifiable share of edges past due Friday. Hall has constructed himself a pleasing cushion, however Scheffler’s high quality shall be an excessive amount of to conquer over the process the overall 36 holes as Colonial continues to bake out and turns into much more tricky. Get in now at the international No. 1.