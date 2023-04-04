Why do they play “One Shining Moment” after NCAA Final Four?







Barrett stated he recorded a demo of “One Shining Moment” and despatched it to a pal at Sports Illustrated who handed it directly to CBS.

A community government liked the music and known as Barrett to invite for his permission to play it after Super Bowl 21 in 1987.

- Advertisement - “I thought it was one of my knucklehead friends. I didn’t believe him,” Barrett stated in the US Today interview.

He agreed, then waited anxiously to listen to his music however the sport ran lengthy so it was once dropped.

Barrett was once disenchanted however CBS contacted him once more and requested for clearance to play “One Shining Moment” after the 1987 Final Four championship sport.

- Advertisement - The montage of March Madness highlights was once a success and it is been performed annually since aside from 2020 when the event was once canceled as a result of COVID. Bored enthusiasts created parodies with their very own montages and a few went viral. Barrett stated he were given a kick out of it.

In 2021, the NCAA created a distinct version of “One Shining Moment” that featured a success parade of highlights from each event.

Through the years, mythical singers have sung the music, together with Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, Jennifer Hudson and Ne-Yo.

- Advertisement -





tale by means of Source link