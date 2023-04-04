Scarborough Renaissance Festival Kicks Off Its 2023 Season

The North Texas Scarborough Renaissance Festival kicks off its 42nd season this Saturday, April 8, 2023, by means of providing loose children admission, a senior cut price and Easter festivities.

Easter festivities will come with the all-new youngsters’s Easter egg roll at 1:30 p.m. on a daily basis on the Royal Pavilion and kids’s Easter scavenger hunt during the Festival website on a daily basis. Scavenger Hunt maps can also be picked up on the go out gate. There may also be a Renaissance Easter carrier at midday on Sunday, April ninth.

Up to 3, children 12 and underneath, can get in loose with every paid grownup (children 4 and underneath are all the time loose). Seniors (65+) get a $10 cut price after they acquire their tickets on the gate.

“We are very proud to have been recently voted as the #1 Favorite Renaissance Festival in the Country in the 18th annual Renaissance Festival awards!” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing and Communications. “It is a tremendous honor and we feel that it is a testament to the hundreds of performers, artisans, participants, vendors, and employees that have made Scarborough such an amazing place. We hope that everyone will join us for our 2023 season. Come see what you’ve been missing!”

Each weekend of the Festival has a special theme: Artisan’s Showcase (4/15 and four/16), Viking & Ale Weekend (4/22 and four/23; Live the Fantasy & Spring Celebration (4/29 and four/30); Celtic Weekend (5/6 and 5/7); Celebrating Chivalry Weekend (5/13 and 5/14); Legends of the Seas (5/20 and 5/21); and the Last Huzzah (5/28, 5/29 and 5/30).

Each themed weekend additionally has a number of particular occasions and actions together with the all-new youngsters’s Easter egg roll (4/8 and four/9), all-new ‘It’s A Royal Wedding’ (4/15 and four/16), dress contests, particular leisure and the go back of the Chocolate Sensations Tasting Event (21+) on May 13 and 14.

Visitors 21 and older can experience grownup drinks on the 12 pubs and taverns and get a style of the brand new customized mixed mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery as smartly.

Single day tickets for the 2023 season are $37 on the gate for adults (13+) and $17 for children (five-12) and youngsters 4 and underneath are all the time loose. Single day cut price tickets are to be had at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons shops. For extra information discuss with www.SRFestival.com.

