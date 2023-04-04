Former president to face arraignment in New York court — live updates

Former President Donald Trump is on his manner to give up to government in New York and seem in state court for his arraignment on felony fees, a historical match that has precipitated strict safety features and a chaotic scene across the courthouse in decrease Manhattan.

His Secret Service motorcade left Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan for the courthouse in a while after 1 p.m., slicing via New York visitors with a police escort as spectators seemed on. Photographers noticed him elevating a fist as he left the construction.

Trump is the primary former president in U.S. historical past to be charged with a criminal offense, and the case will have critical ramifications for his ongoing bid for the White House because it unfolds over the approaching months. He has maintained his innocence and denounced the Manhattan district legal professional’s probe as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump and his workforce have sought to capitalize at the case, with an aide announcing Monday that his marketing campaign had raised greater than $8 million in the times since news of the indictment first broke.

The fees have been passed down in an indictment by way of a grand jury undertaking an investigation comparable to a fee made on Trump’s behalf to an grownup movie famous person in 2016 in trade for her silence about an alleged affair, which Trump has denied. The explicit fees stay beneath seal, however CBS News prior to now reported that they come with no less than one legal rate of falsifying industry data.

Former President Donald Trump departs from Trump Tower forward of a deliberate court look in New York City on April 4, 2023. CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS



The former president traveled to New York from his house in Florida on Monday and stayed the night time at Trump Tower forward of his give up and court look. He was once anticipated to flip himself in to police for processing on the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, the place he’ll be booked and brought into custody. He’s now not anticipated to have a mug shot taken or be positioned in handcuffs. After being processed, he’ll seem in entrance of a pass judgement on at an arraignment listening to, scheduled for two:15 p.m. ET.

The fees incorporated in the indictment will probably be learn aloud in court at Trump’s arraignment, at which level the indictment will probably be unsealed. Trump will plead now not to blame to the costs, his lawyers have stated. No video recording will probably be allowed in the court, however a handful of photographers will probably be in brief accepted to take footage.

The former president is anticipated to then be launched and go back house to Florida, the place he has stated he’ll ship remarks Tuesday night time.

The space across the courthouse was once crowded however managed forward of Trump’s arrival, with barricades and dozens of cops slicing off get entry to to the construction. A park around the side road from the courthouse swelled with participants of the media and demonstrators as Trump’s give up grew closer.