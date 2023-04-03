Who is Bruno Saltor? Things to know about the Chelsea interim manager

Following Graham Potter’s dismissal by way of Chelsea, the hearsay mill has started to swirl about who will take the process subsequent.
Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino’s names have already been bandied about, however for now a minimum of, Chelsea fanatics will see Bruno Saltor take brief fee in their membership.
Bruno has been showed as the interim trainer of the membership till a brand new everlasting manager is discovered, with Todd Boehly mentioning: “We all will be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season”, when saying Bruno’s brief fee of the Blues.
So, who is he?
Here’s the entirety you want to know.
If Bruno regarded oddly familar to you, that is almost definitely since you observed one among his 235 video games at Brighton and Hove Albion one day.
The former right-back spent a lot of his profession in his local Spain, playing spells at Espanyol, Gimnastic, Lleida, Almeria and Valencia, prior to becoming a member of Brighton as a loose agent in June 2012.
Bruno would then pass on to spend the remainder of his profession at the membership, turning into the captain at the Amex Stadium as Brighton secured promotion to the Premier League after which later established themselves as a perennial most sensible flight crew.
After a massively a hit seven-year spell at the membership, Bruno introduced his retirement from soccer in 2019.
Following his retirement, Bruno took out a post as a ‘senior construction trainer’ at Brighton as a part of Potter’s training body of workers.
As smartly as turning into a key member of Potter’s backroom body of workers in that length, Bruno additionally changed into a Football for Future local weather champion, serving to unfold the phrase of the want for soccer to scale back it is carbon footprint.
The Brighton legend featured in FFF’s brief movie ‘Play On: Football’s Climate Story’ which you’ll be able to watch here.
As you may have guessed, Bruno was once introduced to Chelsea by way of Potter in September as a part of his new Blues backroom body of workers.
Bruno joined Bjorn Hamberg – who were part of Potter’s body of workers since his time at Ostersund in 2011 – in making the bounce over to Chelsea.