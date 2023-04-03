FairBreak Invitational 2023: Here are the full squads of all 6 teams

The 2d version of the FairBreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 tournament is all set to start from Monday, April 3. The match will get started with the Falcons dealing with the Tornadoes in the opening sport. While the closing yr’s FairBreak Invitational was once held in Dubai, the 2023 version will happen at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong.

A complete of six teams might be noticed taking part in the match, and the league will witness 20 suits. Notably, Tornadoes gained the inaugural FairBreak Global Invitational Women’s T20 pageant and can step into the 2d version as the protecting champions.

As a long way as the layout of the league is anxious, each crew might be awarded 3 issues for a win and one level for a draw. Meanwhile, teams will percentage some degree every in case of the abandonment of the fit or no end result. There’s additionally an advantage level to the crew with the best rating after ten overs of the batting innings.

FairBreak Invitational 2023 Squads:

Tornadoes

Stafanie Taylor (c), Diana Baig, Maryam Bibi, Ariana Dowse, Winifred Duraisingam, Sterre Kalis, Suné Luus, Sita Magar, Natasha Miles, Mary-Anne Musonda, Akari Nishimura, Aliya Riaz, Chanida Sutthiruang, Dane van Niekerk, Andrea-Mae Zepeda

Falcons

Suzie Bates (c), Jahanara Alam, Kaia Arua, Chamari Athapaththu, Mas Elysa, Christina Gough, Anju Gurung, Mariko Hill, Marizanne Kapp, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Marina Lamplough, Theertha Satish, Gunjan Shukla, Sornnarin Tippoch, Danni Wyatt

Warriors

Sindhu Sriharsha (c), Kathryn Bryce, Shamilia Connell, Mignon du Preez, Ellie Johnston, Jess Kerr, Yasmeen Khan, Phoebe Litchfield, Mariana Martinez, Hayley Matthews, Esha Oza, Tanya Ruma, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Sui

Barmy Army

Lauren Winfield-Hill (c), Rumana Ahmed, Shemaine Campbelle, Laura Cardoso, Rubina Chhetry, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Keenu Gill, Roberta Moretti Avery, Tara Norris, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Nigar Sultana, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Laura Wolvaardt

Spirit

Nicola Carey (c), Gargi Bhogle, Nattaya Boochatham, Sarah Bryce, Naruemol Chaiwai, Betty Chan, Natthakan Chantam, Yasmin Daswani, Sophia Dunkley, Mahika Gaur, Ayabonga Khaka, Bismah Maroof, Shizuka Miyaji, Nensi Patel, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Sapphires

Sana Mir (c), Jivana Aras, Erin Burns, Kary Chan, Aditi Chudasama, Babette de Leede, Tash Farrant, Shabnim Ismail, Sibona Jimmy, Geetika Kodali, Gaby Lewis, Katie Mack, Maryam Omar, Katherine Sciver-Brunt

Source: WomenCricket.com | via CricketInstances.com