Kaley Cuoco has first baby, a daughter, with Tom Pelphrey

She shared an lovable picture of her daughter, alongside with the child’s identify.

LOS ANGELES — Kaley Cuoco is flying prime after giving start to her first kid.

- Advertisement - The megastar of “ The Flight Attendant” and “The Big Bang Theory” mentioned on Instagram Saturday that she and fellow actor Tom Pelphrey now have a daughter named Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

“The new light of our lives!” Cuoco posted, alongside with a sequence of images of the infant, who was once born Thursday. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco has been married two times ahead of, maximum not too long ago to equestrian Karl Cook. The two cut up in 2021. Last yr she started relationship Pelphrey, and in October they introduced they have been anticipating a kid in combination.

- Advertisement - Cuoco, 37, seemed for 12 seasons at the CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.” She has played the title role in “The Flight Attendant ” on HBO Max for 2 seasons, and was once nominated for an Emmy for each and every.

It’s additionally the first kid for Pelphrey, 40, who has acted essentially in soaps, together with “Guiding Light” and “As The World Turns.”

In his personal post Saturday, Pelphrey thanked Cuoco: “Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco. You are incredible.”