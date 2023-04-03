Gigi Hadid expresses gratitude to Ambani family after first visit to India







Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in love with India.

She got here to Mumbai on Friday for the grand release of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and because then she has been speaking about the wonderful thing about the rustic.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and thanked the Ambani family for inviting her to India and making her revel in the Indian tradition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @maccindia!It was an honor to be there to witness your family`s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India,” she wrote.

She added, “After seeing the opening nights of `The Great Indian Musical` and `India in Fashion` exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions – I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love.”

Gigi surprised everybody together with her presence in India. On Day 2 of NMACC, Gigi was once noticed wearing a customized Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Chikankari saree and a gold jewelled shirt. The pre-pleated six yards featured intricately-designed gold patti borders and a thigh-high slit at the facet.

Not handiest Gigi however Tom Holland and Zendaya additionally introduced firangi contact to the NMACC`s opening.

Source link