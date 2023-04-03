St. Pete police oversight committee clears officer in 2021 shooting of teen

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Pete’s City Council chambers Monday, the Civilian Police Review Committee (CPRC) amassed to seem over native police paintings.

The case available used to be the 2021 officer-involved shooting of, then, 17-year-old Christopher Tonsel all over an arrest.

According to court docket paperwork, in October of 2021, Tonsel used to be noticed combating with a woman at Wildwood Park. St. Petersburg police have been known as and the dept says Tonsel bumped into a local.

Body digicam photos from responding Ok-9 Officer Leighton Williams presentations him chasing Tonsel at the back of a space.

Officer Williams shot Tonsel in the tummy after claiming he noticed the teen pull out a gun along with his proper hand.

Tonsel survived and in January of 2022, his circle of relatives and a few in the group protested his fees— for annoyed attack on a regulation enforcement officer and for sporting a gun as a minor.

“You gave him so many commands that he couldn’t even follow the first one,” stated Tonsel’s mom, Catherine Jones, in January.

The workforce also referred to as the shooting itself into query.

“How is it justified; he never pointed a gun at you?” stated Jones.

And Monday, the assessment committee had questions, too—basically about what can and cannot be noticed in that video as a result of of the place the frame digicam used to be positioned.

“It’s kind of tough to tell; things happen very quickly, but I can’t make heads or tails looking at that video in terms of what Mr. Tonsel is doing; we’re only talking about two or three seconds,” stated CPRC member Cyril Flanagan.

It’s a priority that led to at least one of a couple of suggestions for the police.

“It might be worth looking at in a number of cases with K-9 officers if a body camera tends to be more blocked than just a regular officer interaction,” stated CPRC member Robert Gavin.

That worry used to be addressed by means of the town’s police leader, Anthony Holloway, at Monday’s assembly.

“Some officers place it [in the] center, some officers put it to the right, some officers put it to the left, so they’re trying to find the best place also to capture things,” he stated.

Despite the partly blocked view in the frame digicam photos, the committee decided that police paperwork, a record from the Pinellas County Use of Force Task Force, and the truth that a gun used to be noticed falling close to Tonsel’s toes—gave them a good suggestion of what took place.

In the top, the committee voted unanimously that the shooting used to be justified.

ABC Action News spoke to the CPRC’s Co-chair, Laketta Davis, in regards to the determination after the assembly.

“Being able to see the video and having that actually slowed down in slow motion and actually seeing the weapon drop from the suspect’s hand, that is what solidified it for me that the officer was absolutely justified with this individual,” she stated, “Even in cases where people don’t agree we just want to make sure that we’re going back and with factual information, that we’ve done our due diligence on this board to represent the community and any questions that they may have in regard to policies and procedures.”

The committee additionally really useful that the St. Pete police division evaluations its coverage for filling out experiences in instances the place fatal drive is used.

Right now, an officer’s manager can whole the documentation for them.

“Those things that we suggest create ripple effects within the policies and procedures in the police department and in turn, it impacts how officers come out and police our community,” stated Davis.

It’s paintings that Chief Anthony Holloway praised.

“It’s really another set of eyes, another set of eyes to look at it and go like ‘Okay, this is how the community sees [it], and this is how law enforcement sees it,'” he stated.

In a sit-down interview weeks earlier than Monday’s assembly, Chief holloway advised us that the committee’s life is one piece of a push for transparency throughout the division.

“We should be able to explain our actions because, again, the public puts a lot of trust in us, so we can’t take that shame on us,” he stated.

And it is a push that he says begins with the dept proudly owning the truth that police will reduce to rubble infrequently.

“When you say, ‘Oh, that could never happen here,’ now you’re setting yourself up for failure. It’s, ‘it happened, so that means it could happen anywhere,’ and how are you going to come up with a policy, how are you going to come up with training, so it doesn’t happen here or the most important thing is ‘How am I going to explain that to the community,'” he stated.