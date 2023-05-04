White Sox closer Liam Hendriks plots return from cancer battle: ‘This is my next challenge’

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has introduced that he is cancer-free and is now in remission, following the of entirety of his remedy. He has mentioned that he is bodily neatly and is set to start a minor league rehab look this weekend. Hendriks goals to rejoin the White Sox in a couple of weeks’ time.

During his press convention, Hendriks sported a very good “STRUCKOUT CANCER” blouse and recounted how he first spotted lumps in his neck and hips closing 12 months. He believes that he will have pitched all the closing season with cancer. He joked about his weight achieve all the way through remedy and mentioned that he does no longer plan to regress. Even if he provides up successful, he mentioned he’ll nonetheless be dissatisfied.

The White Sox are recently web hosting the Minnesota Twins this week and representatives from each groups attended Hendriks’ press convention. Several baseball avid gamers from across the league have additionally introduced their fortify to Hendriks in contemporary weeks.

Hendriks had a cast season closing 12 months, saving 37 video games with a 2.81 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. The White Sox haven’t begun to announce a complete rehab plan for him, however they have got showed that he’ll get started his rehab project this weekend.

Chicago has had a troublesome season to this point, with the group recently carrying the third-worst report in baseball (9-21) and 1/3 run differential (minus-64).