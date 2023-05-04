Chiefs signing Donovan Smith to reported 1-year deal, investing in more OL protection for Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed offensive take on Donovan Smith to a one-year deal value up to $9 million, in accordance to NFL Network. Smith is understood for taking part in at left take on all over his 8 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has began and performed in 124 common season video games and 7 playoff video games since 2015. Smith has simply 49 permitted consequences in opposition to him right through that point, with 29 for conserving and 20 false begins. Additionally, he has a Super Bowl championship on his resume, successful with the Bucs in 2020.

The Chiefs are anticipated to proceed the usage of Jawaan Taylor as proper take on for the 2023 season, for the reason that he has performed most commonly at that place. The addition of Smith is excellent news for the Chiefs, who’re having a look to give a boost to their offensive line for their protecting Super Bowl and league MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes used to be sacked 26 instances final season, and the Chiefs’ offensive line has already been one of the vital most sensible in the league. With this new addition, their unit is anticipated to be even more potent this 12 months, making them the favourites to win the Super Bowl, in accordance to Caesars Sportsbook.