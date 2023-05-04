Teens accused of deadly rock-throwing spree formally charged with murder

Three Colorado youngsters arrested in connection with a rock-throwing spree that killed a driving force had been formally charged with murder.

They additionally now face a dozen different counts for allegedly throwing huge landscaping rocks towards seven cars on suburban Denver roads on April 19.

Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18-year-old highschool seniors, have been arrested final month on first-degree murder, with excessive indifference, in connection with the rock-throwing spree.

The ultimate rock-throwing incident killed 20-year-old driving force Alexa Bartell. Three people have been injured, consistent with prosecutors.

Rocks thrown on a highway in Jefferson County, Colo., killed 20-year-old Alexa Bartell, April 19, 2023. Jefferson County, CO Sheriff’s Office

The 3 teenagers have now formally been charged with one rely of murder within the first diploma, with excessive indifference, in addition to six counts of legal try to devote murder within the first diploma, 3 counts of attack in the second one diploma and 3 counts of legal try to devote attack in the second one diploma, the Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office introduced Wednesday.

“Based on the available facts and after careful legal analysis, we have filed charges and will now move forward with a criminal prosecution,” First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King mentioned in a observation. “It is important to remember that these individuals are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty. As in every case, our goal is to seek justice.”

Karol-Chik, Koenig, and Kwak are being held without bond. They appeared in court Wednesday for the return filing of charges.

The three defendants, dressed in orange jumpsuits and handcuffed, sat with their attorneys. A court official escorted six family members who sat in the front row. The families declined to talk to ABC News or identify themselves.

As the continuing started, Judge Christopher Zenisek requested every defendant in the event that they have been conscious of the costs. Their lawyers replied sure. The handiest phrases every defendant spoke have been, “Yes, your honor.”

The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for May 16.

Koenig and Karol-Chik had allegedly thrown rocks at cars on at least 10 separate occasions since February, according to court documents.

Karol-Chik allegedly told police that on April 19, all three teens threw rocks at cars and they were “excited” when they hit them, according to court documents. He allegedly said Kwak was the one who threw the fatal rock at Bartell’s car, the documents said.

After Bartell’s car was hit, Kwak allegedly said, “We have to return to look that,” and when they turned around, Kwak allegedly took a photo of Bartell’s car “as a souvenir,” according to the documents.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro and Jeffrey Cook contributed to this record.