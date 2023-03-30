What Would The 6-Week Ban Bill Change? – NBC 6 South Florida

A suggestion that may save you abortions after six weeks of being pregnant is about to be mentioned through the Florida Senate on Thursday amid a debate refueled through the U.S. Supreme Court’s resolution remaining 12 months to overturn Roe v. Wade.

As Senate Bill 300 strikes one step nearer to being signed, here is what Floridians will have to find out about how the proposed regulation would impact reproductive healthcare within the state.

How would the brand new invoice trade Florida’s present abortion regulations?

The new invoice, which is named the Pregnancy and Parenting Support invoice, would ban abortions after six weeks, shortening the present ban on abortions after 15 weeks in Florida.

The 15-week abortion ban used to be signed into regulation through Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis remaining 12 months and continues to be being challenged. As lately as February, a Miami-Dade County pass judgement on denied a movement for a brief injunction at the ban.

The Pregnancy and Parenting Support invoice would handiest move into impact if the present regulation is upheld, and it will make it against the law to offer an abortion previous six weeks with positive exceptions.

There could be an exception to save lots of the lifetime of the pregnant particular person and exceptions in terms of being pregnant brought about through rape or incest till 15 weeks of being pregnant.

In the ones instances, pregnant other folks must supply documentation akin to a clinical file, restraining order or a police report back to turn out they’re sufferers.

How has the group reacted to the invoice?

The proposed regulation has garnered passionate evaluations on all sides.

Opponents of the invoice have stated that by the point a girl reveals out she’s pregnant, it’s going to transform too past due to get an abortion or there might be too little time to prepare one — particularly for sufferers of rape and incest.

They have additionally argued that the invoice may have an excellent larger have an effect on on girls in rural spaces with restricted well being care, as a result of looking to download an abortion could be tougher for them.

“This invoice is simply too restrictive,” said Democratic Rep. Robin Bartleman. “The quantity of forms {that a} girl has to head via to turn that they’re raped is retraumatizing.”

Bartleman added that the majority rapes don’t seem to be even reported. But she additionally identified that Republicans will most probably get their means.

“You are going to have the votes, you may have a supermajority. There will necessarily be an outright abortion ban within the state of Florida,” she stated. “I can do math.”

Alternatively, proponents of the invoice focal point at the unborn kids whose lives might be “saved” if the regulation is handed.

“It’s a bill that recognizes the importance and value of the life of innocent, unborn human beings,” stated Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka stated of her proposal. “The invoice that’s ahead of you isn’t only a mirrored image of my non-public ideals, however a results of listening in an try to construct consensus round a coverage that helps lifestyles.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has indicated he’ll again the proposed ban. Because he’s broadly anticipated to run for president, signing the invoice may just give him a spice up with conservative electorate.







A proposed six-week abortion ban won overwhelming approval from a Florida House committee. NBC 6’s Steve Litz experiences

Where does the invoice stand now?

The proposed six-week ban is about to be mentioned through the Florida Senate on Mar. 30.

The House model of the invoice used to be authorized alongside a party-line vote all the way through the Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee assembly on Mar. 30.

Earlier this month, the invoice won overwhelming approval from a Florida House committee on Mar. 16, as even Democrats said there is not anything they are able to do to forestall it from in the end changing into regulation.