Nancy Lieberman Charities donates Dream Court in Oak Cliff

Nancy Lieberman Charities has donated over 100 Dream Courts all the way through the U.S., and the only at Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd Sr. Middle School turned into quantity 120.

DALLAS — A protected area, hoop goals and empowerment. It was once a joyous day for adolescence in Oak Cliff as a brand new basketball courtroom was once devoted to the group Thursday.

- Advertisement - Nancy Lieberman Charities, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Dallas Wings teamed up with Dallas Independent School District and the Dallas Police Department to unveil a brand new Dream Court.

The out of doors courtroom was once unveiled at Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd Sr. Middle, that includes two new basketball targets, a high-performance PowerGame floor and the Dream Court brand as its centerpiece.

The thought of “Dream Court” initiative was once sparked via basketball Hall of Famer, two-time Olympian Nancy Lieberman in hopes to supply a spot the place kids can construct relationships in a protected atmosphere, and to make the sport of basketball extra out there to communities.

- Advertisement - “Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman continues to build the game for all and provides awesome facilities in neighborhoods that can use a lift. Her Dream Court concept proves she has not forgotten her roots as she knows what a clean and safe court and a basketball can do for a kid — it can lead to a lifetime of opportunities,” mentioned Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame President John Doleva.

Children in the Oak Cliff group seemed on because the ribbon was once reduce, and took to the courtroom with Dallas cops, Dallas Wings gamers and naturally the legend herself, Lieberman.

Nancy Lieberman Charities has donated over 100 Dream Courts all the way through the U.S., and the only at Dr. Frederick Douglass Todd Sr. Middle School turned into quantity 120. Dream Courts serve over 5 million adolescence each and every 12 months, in line with the charity.

- Advertisement - “This is more than just a basketball court; it is an investment in our kids and in our community. We are lucky to live in a city that makes the effort to provide places and activities to keep our kids busy, teaching them valuable life and social skills and helping them to make the right choices,” mentioned Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Lieberman, who was once just lately named the reputable ambassador of the Dallas Wings, shared how proud she was once of her charity, the WNBA workforce, group leaders and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Even sweeter? This determination is going on the week the town of Dallas hosts the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

“Life is so good when the Women’s Final Four is in Dallas and we get to team up with the community,” Lieberman mentioned.

Following the courtroom determination, the Dallas Wings additionally supplied a adolescence basketball health facility.