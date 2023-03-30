Know healthy ways to increase magnesium levels in your body

Are you feeling forgetful or struggling to concentrate? Your diet may be to blame. Recent research has shown a strong link between magnesium intake and brain health, especially in women. Unfortunately, many people don’t get enough magnesium in their diets. But don’t worry, increasing your magnesium intake can be simple and delicious with a few easy tips. Read on to learn how to increase magnesium levels in your body for better brain health.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Australian National University has found a strong link between dietary magnesium intake and brain health. The study revealed that both men and women who consumed higher levels of magnesium had larger brain volumes. However, the study’s findings showed that the neuroprotective effects of magnesium were particularly significant in women, particularly post-menopausal women. Based on these results, the researchers recommend increasing magnesium intake from an early age to potentially safeguard against neurodegenerative diseases like Alzhiemer’s in the future.

Magnesium is an essential mineral that is required for several important bodily functions, including regulating blood pressure, supporting nerve and muscle function, and maintaining healthy bones. However, many people do not consume enough magnesium in their diets. In fact, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), around 50 percent of the population does not get the recommended daily amount of magnesium.

How to increase magnesium levels in your body?

Luckily, increasing magnesium levels is easy with a few simple changes. If you show signs of magnesium deficiency, or in general too, here are some tips to help you increase your magnesium intake.

1. Eat magnesium-rich foods

One of the best ways to increase your magnesium intake is to eat foods that are naturally high in magnesium. Some examples of magnesium-rich foods include:

* Dark leafy greens: Spinach, kale, and cabbage are excellent sources of magnesium.

* Nuts and seeds: Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and sesame seeds are all good sources of magnesium.

* Whole grains: Brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread are all high in magnesium.

* Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are all good sources of magnesium.

2. Choose magnesium-fortified foods

Many foods are now fortified with magnesium to help you reach your daily intake goals. Some examples of magnesium-fortified foods include breakfast cereals, milk and some brands of bottled water.

3. Consider taking a magnesium supplement

If you’re unable to get enough magnesium from your diet, you may want to consider taking a magnesium supplement. Talk to your doctor before starting any new supplements.

4. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake

According to studies, both caffeine and alcohol can interfere with magnesium absorption, so it’s a good idea to limit your intake of these substances.

5. Cook with herbs and spices

Some herbs and spices, such as basil, coriander and cumin, are rich in magnesium. Try adding these herbs and spices to your meals to increase your magnesium intake.

6. Increase intake of fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are generally rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals, including magnesium. Some examples of fruits and vegetables that are high in magnesium include bananas, avocados, figs, and sweet potatoes.

Ensuring that you get enough magnesium in your diet is crucial for maintaining optimal brain health. By following these tips, you can help safeguard your brain and overall health.