Watch CBS News



- Advertisement - White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia, has hosted 28 U.S. presidents and British royalty, thanks in part to its famous Greenbrier resort. But a 1,000-year flood in 2016 killed 13 people and nearly wiped the town off the map. Scott MacFarlane takes a look at how the town is recovering seven years later. - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Be the first to know Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Not Now

Turn On