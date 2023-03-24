Ronaldo breaks record; Northern Ireland see off San Marino

International soccer returned with a bang on Thursday as groups throughout Europe started their quests to qualify for Euro 2024.
England’s shuttle to Naples to stand Italy used to be the most obvious heavyweight conflict of the night time, however there used to be leisure all over the continent and a handful of data have been despatched tumbling within the procedure.
Here’s how all of the motion opened up.
Italy 1-2 England
An early objective from Declan Rice put England forward after 13 mins, prior to Harry Kane struck from the penalty spot to double the Three Lions’ benefit and cement his position because the crew’s all-time best goalscorer.
Mateo Retegui pulled one again early in the second one 1/2 and kick-started a significant flip in momentum, with Italy neatly on best however not able to search out an equaliser, even after Luke Shaw’s purple card with ten mins to head.
North Macedonia 2-1 Malta
Second-half moves from Elif Elmas and Darko Churlinov have North Macedonia an unsurmountable lead, in spite of Yannick Yankam’s strike on the demise.
Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia
Slovenia needed to come from at the back of after Maxim Samorodov headed Kazakhstan forward within the first 1/2, however objectives after the wreck from David Brekalo and Zan Vipotnik secured a win for Slovenia.
Denmark 3-1 Finland
Atalanta ahead Rasmus Hojlund did little to chill the hype round him with a hat-trick in Denmark’s 3-1 win over Finland.
San Marino 0-2 Northern Ireland
A Dion Charles double fired Northern Ireland to a 2-0 win over San Marino, even though it used to be an uncomfortable efficiency from the away facet on Michael O’Neill’s go back to the dugout.
Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 Iceland
Rade Krunic scored two times within the first 1/2 to arrange a regimen victory for Bosnia & Herzegovina, who added a 3rd via Amar Dedic in a while after the hour mark.
Portugal 4-0 Liechtenstein
Cristiano Ronaldo changed into the most-capped participant within the historical past of guys’s soccer as he began his 197th sport for Portugal.
He’d move directly to snatch two objectives in the second one 1/2 – a penalty adopted by way of a free-kick – after Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva had already discovered the web.
Slovakia 0-0 Luxembourg
Slovakia had a number of pictures on objective however have been made to pay for his or her profligacy as they slumped to a 0-0 draw with Luxembourg.