IPL 2023: Best playing XI of Punjab Kings for the upcoming season

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will get started their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 marketing campaign in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 1.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Mohali-based franchise in IPL 2023.

Let’s take a look at the absolute best playing XI of Punjab Kings for IPL 2023:

Shikhar Dhawan

Role: Captain & Opening batter

Country: India

IPL debut: 2008

Highest ranking: 106

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Role: Opening batter

Country: Sri Lanka

IPL debut: 2022

Highest ranking: 43

Liam Livingstone

Role: Batter

Country: England

IPL debut: 2019

Highest ranking: 70

Jitesh Sharma

Role: Wicketkeeper-batter

Country: India

IPL debut: 2022

Highest ranking: 44

Prabhsimran Singh

Role: Batter

Country: India

IPL debut: 2019

Highest ranking: 16

Sam Curran

Role: All-rounder

Country: England

IPL debut: 2019

BBM: 4/11

Shahrukh Khan

Role: Batter

Country: India

IPL debut: 2021

Highest ranking: 47

Rishi Dhawan

Role: Pacer

Country: India

IPL debut: 2013

BBM: 2/14

Rahul Chahar

Role: Spinner

Country: India

IPL debut: 2017

BBM: 4/27

Kagiso Rabada

Role: Pacer

Country: South Africa

IPL debut: 2017

BBM: 4/21

Arshdeep Singh