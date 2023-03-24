Police investigating shooting, alleged suicide in northeast Dallas

Police are investigating a taking pictures in northeast Dallas after officials discovered a person shot and some other fatally with an obvious self-inflicted wound.

Dallas cops replied to a taking pictures about 12:50 p.m. in the 5800 block of Pineland Drive, close to Greenville Avenue. When officials arrived, they discovered two males with gunshot wounds, government mentioned.

Authorities mentioned investigators decided a person and a lady were given into a controversy with some other guy in the automobile parking space of an condominium advanced. The 2nd guy fired a weapon, hitting the primary guy throughout the argument.

Police mentioned the person who fired the weapon went to the leasing place of business of the condominium advanced and tried to get in. When he may just now not, police mentioned he fired photographs into the place of business. No one within used to be injured.

The guy, whose identification has now not been launched, then “walked a short distance” clear of the place of business, police mentioned, and shot himself. Authorities mentioned he died on the scene.

The wounded male taking pictures sufferer used to be transported to the clinic in important situation, police mentioned. The lady used to be additionally taken to the clinic for scientific analysis, however she used to be now not injured.

No additional information used to be in an instant to be had. Authorities are proceeding to research.