Baseball welcomes UTA, Northwestern to Schroeder Park

HOUSTON – The Houston baseball staff will face off towards UT Arlington in a two-game set whilst matching up towards Northwestern on Saturday.



UT ARLINGTON – GAME 1 - Advertisement -

Date | Time Friday, March 17 | 3:00 p.m. CT - Advertisement -

Location Schroeder Park | Houston, Texas

TV ESPN+ | Matt Pedersen (pxp), Kyle Rogers (analyst)

Radio The Varsity Network | Lonnie King

Live Results StatBroadcast

Game Notes Houston | UT Arlington







NORTHWESTERN – GAME 2

Date | Time Saturday, March 11 | 6:30 p.m. CT

Location Schroeder Park | Houston, Texas

TV ESPN+ | Matt Pedersen (pxp), Kyle Rogers (analyst)

Radio The Varsity Network | Lonnie King

Live Results StatBroadcast

Game Notes Houston | Northwestern







UT ARLINGTON – GAME 3

Date | Time Sunday, March 12 | 1:00 p.m. CT

Location Schroeder Park | Houston, Texas

TV ESPN+ | Matt Pedersen (pxp), Kyle Rogers (analyst)

Radio The Varsity Network | Lonnie King

Live Results StatBroadcast

Game Notes Houston | UT Arlington







SERIES HISTORY. Houston welcomes each UT Arlington and Northwestern to Schroeder Park over the weekend. The Cougars cling a 6-3 document towards the Mavericks whilst taking part in its first video games towards the Wildcats.

LAST TIME OUT. The Cougars earned its 5th immediately win towards Southern on Wednesday. Three avid gamers tallied house runs whilst sophomore Kyle Ayers struck out a career-high 9 batters.

TEAM TIES. Pitcher Cade Citelli will face his former staff over the weekend. The sophomore spent one seasons with UT Arlington making 14 appearances with 4 begins for the Mavericks. Cameron Nickens will even face former Magnolia High School teammate Tyce Armstrong of UTA whilst Northwestern’s head trainer Jim Foster hung out in Houston training at Rice.

CAREER-HIGH KS. Two Cougars recorded career-highs strikeouts right through the 2 midweeks. Starting pitchers Kyle Ayers retired 9 whilst Cade Citelli struck out 8.

REACH SAFELY. Zach Arnold is lately on a 19 recreation streak for attaining base safely. Justin Murray has additionally reached safely in 17 video games whilst Alex Lopez is on a six recreation hitting streak.

HAPPY HOMER. Against Southern, Cameron Nickens , Justin Murray and Drew Bianco all hit house runs. It used to be Nickens 2d of the season after hitting one the day earlier than towards McNeese

STEALTHY STEALING. Houston sits at 40 for 48 on stolen bases this season rating No. 22 nationally. The price is led by way of Brandon Burckel who’s ranked forty eighth within the country with 11 stolen baggage. The Cougars added to their tally on Wednesday stealing six baggage.

PROBABLE PITCHERS. Relief pitcher Brendan O’Donnell is lately ranked No. 10 within the country for pitching appearances with 12.

TICKETS ON SALE

Houston Baseball season tickets, flex plan packs and single-game tickets are now on sale. Season tickets get started at simply $150 for 29 house video games ($5.17/recreation) together with house matchups towards Oklahoma, Texas A&M, East Carolina and Rice, amongst others.

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE



Join Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising marketing campaign for Houston Athletics devoted to championship good fortune within the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win once we get started Big 12 pageant in July 2023. Click here to upward push and be counted.

JOIN THE DUGOUT CLUB



Fans are invited to sign up for The Dugout Club to immediately give a boost to Houston Baseball. Members supply monetary give a boost to immediately to Houston Baseball for wishes past working finances. For extra information concerning the Dugout Club, textual content UHBASEBALL to 71777, name Cougar Pride at 713-743-GoUH (4684) or click here.







STAY CONNECTED



Fans can obtain updates by way of following UHCougarBB on Twitter and meet up with the most recent news and notes at the staff by way of clicking LIKE at the staff’s Facebook web page at Houston Cougar Baseball. Fans too can apply the staff on Instagram at uhcougarbb.