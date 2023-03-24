US military carries out airstrikes in Syria after drone attack kills American contractor

The U.S. military carried out retaliatory airstrikes in japanese Syria on Thursday in opposition to Iranian-backed teams after a drone strike focused on a U.S. base in the area killed a U.S. contractor and injured six others, together with 5 U.S. provider participants, the Pentagon stated.

“Earlier today, a U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and one additional U.S. contractor were wounded after a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time,” the Pentagon stated in a remark.

Two of the wounded provider participants have been handled on website online, whilst the opposite 4 Americans have been medically evacuated to Coalition clinical amenities in Iraq, officers stated.

U.S. intelligence assessed that the one-way attack drone that struck the bottom used to be Iranian in beginning, in keeping with the remark.

“At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized U.S. Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC),” Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III stated in the remark, issued past due Thursday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

“The airstrikes were conducted in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC,” he added.

The U.S. has about 900 troops in japanese Syria offering help to Syrian Kurdish forces in combating a resurgence of the Islamic State.

In fresh months, one of the bases were the objective of drone assaults that had, in maximum circumstances, now not resulted in accidents or bodily injury. Iranian-backed teams in Syria are believed to were chargeable for those assaults.

“These precision strikes are intended to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize casualties,” the Pentagon remark learn.

“As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing,” Austin stated. “No group will strike our troops with impunity.”

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the contractor who was killed and with those who were wounded in the attack earlier today,” the protection secretary added.

During Thursday’s House Armed Services Committee listening to targeted at the Middle East and Africa, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla used to be requested via Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon concerning the frequency of Iranian proxy assaults on U.S. forces.

There were 78 such assaults for the reason that starting of 2021, in keeping with Kurilla.

“It is periodic. We see periods where they will do more,” Kurilla stated

“So what Iran does to hide its hand is they use Iranian proxies — that’s under UAVs or rockets — to be able to attack our forces in Iraq or Syria,” he added.

ABC News’ Matt Seyler contributed to this document.