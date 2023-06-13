Weight loss snacks: Try murmura aka puffed rice for these 7 benefits

Crunchy, light, and oh-so-satisfying puffed rice, also popularly known as murmura, has emerged as a beloved snack option for health-conscious individuals seeking a guilt-free treat. With its delightful texture and subtle flavor, it’s no wonder that puffed rice has become a go-to choice for those looking to nibble on something tasty without compromising their health goals. But what makes this humble cereal truly remarkable? Come with us and explore the health benefits of murmura or puffed rice as a wholesome snack.

Health Shots got in touch with Deepti Lokeshappa, Senior Consultant, Nutritionist, and Dietitian, Motherhood Hospital, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, to understand how murmura can be a healthy addition to your diet. Lokeshappa says, “From its low-calorie profile to its gluten-free nature, puffed rice is a light and healthy snack option.”

Health benefits of puffed rice

One thing you should note is that while puffed rice is low in calories and fat, it does not offer significant amounts of essential nutrients. However, it can still be a part of a balanced diet and may offer some health benefits. Here are 7 benefits of puffed rice or murmura for your health:

1. Low in calories

Puffed rice is a low-calorie food, which means it can be included in a weight loss or calorie-controlled diet. It can be a satisfying snack option without adding excessive calories to your overall intake.

2. Manage high BP

Plain puffed rice is low in sodium and therefore it can be a healthier snack option compared to other processed snacks that are typically high in sodium. This can help individuals who are suffering from high blood pressure to control sodium intake which as a result helps them to control their blood pressure

3. Naturally gluten-free and low in fat

For people who are keeping their calories and fat in check, puffed rice can be a great food option. Puffed rice is naturally a low-fat, and low-calorie food option, and if paired with more vegetables or fruits, it becomes a much healthier snack. Moreover, it is naturally gluten-free, making it suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities or celiac disease.

4. Helps to improve immunity

Puffed rice can be a great diet option as it is rich in antioxidants. This property of puffed rice can help build immunity. Having higher levels of immunity can help prevent diseases eventually.

5. Rich in carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are extremely necessary for the body as they are a primary source of energy, and puffed rice provides carbohydrates. Consuming carbohydrates helps fuel your brain and muscles, providing the energy you need for daily activities.

6. Increase bone strength

Puffed rice is rich in fiber, calcium, and iron. These nutrients encourage cell growth and regeneration which is extremely helpful for bone strengthening.

7. Improves digestion

It helps to eliminate abdominal gas and in turn helps in treating a wide range of gastrointestinal disorders like abdominal distension, bloating, heartburn, diarrhoea, flatulence, peptic ulcer, and gaseous cramps

How to eat puffed rice?

Puffed rice is a versatile ingredient that can be used as an ingredient in various dishes, such as snack bars, granola, trail mixes, and cereal mixes. It adds crunch and texture without adding excessive calories or fat.

Takeaway

While puffed rice can be a part of a healthy diet, it is essential to keep portion sizes in mind and consider the overall nutritional balance of your meals. Opting for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, or oats will provide more significant amounts of fiber and other nutrients compared to puffed rice.