Monday, June 12, 2023
NBA The National Basketball Association

Simeon Wilcher commits to St. John’s: Ex-UNC signee is Rick Pitino’s highest-ranked recruit in 2023 class

Former North Carolina signee Simeon Wilcher, who asked his unlock from the Tar Heels program previous in June, dedicated to St. John’s on Monday, giving new trainer Rick Pitino his highest-ranked signee for the 2023 class. Wilcher is the No. 46 general prospect and a four-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports, and picked the Red Storm over Nebraska, Auburn, Connecticut, Iowa, UCLA, Oregon and Kansas, amongst others. 

Wilcher would be the twelfth addition to St. John’s roster since Pitino was once employed clear of Iona previous this offseason. New additions to the Red Sortm’s roster by the use of the switch portal come with Sadie Ayo, RJ Luis, Zuby Ejiofor, Jordan Dingle, Glenn Taylor Jr., Quinn Slazinski, Cruz Davis, Nahiem Alleyne and Daniss Jenkins. 

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brady Dunlap sign up for Wilcher as St. John’s signees from the 2023 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot-4 guard attended highschool at Roselle Catholic in Roselle, New Jersey, and can keep shut to house by means of attending St. John’s.

Wilcher’s choice to get out of his NLI with the Tar Heels wasn’t seen as a big marvel after one of the vital most sensible gamers in the 2024 class, Elliot Cadeau, reclassified to play this season. UNC G RJ Davis additionally introduced he would go back to Chapel Hill for every other season, which crowded the possibilities of Wilcher receiving a big function as true freshman. 



