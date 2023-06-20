Derrick LeBlanc, four-star DL who signed with Oklahoma in 2023 class, transfers to conference foe UCF

Oklahoma defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc will switch to UCF, he announced Monday. LeBlanc signed with the Sooners as a four-star recruit and the No. 34 total defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, in accordance to 247Sports. He enrolled on the college in January, handiest to input the switch portal ahead of taking part in a snap with the Sooners.

The dedication provides the Knights every other possible have an effect on participant for his or her debut season in the Big 12 Conference. It additionally brings LeBlanc again to his house state of Florida, the place he starred at Osceola High School — kind of 22 miles out of doors clear of UCF’s Orlando campus. LeBlanc had greater than 40 identified provides all the way through his recruitment, together with Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami and Ohio State.

With the addition of LeBlanc, trainer Gus Malzhan’s team of workers now owns the No. 26 transfer class for 2023, in accordance to 247Sports. LeBlanc entered the switch portal in June, neatly after the spring access window closed on April 30, because of this he’ll most likely be required to download a waiver from the NCAA in order to play all the way through the 2023 season.

LeBlanc’s switch to UCF comes because the Knights and Sooners get ready to proportion a house in the Big 12 for one season. The 2023 marketing campaign will likely be Oklahoma’s ultimate 12 months in the league ahead of departing for the SEC in 2024.

The Sooners host UCF in October. It will the primary time the systems have met at the gridiron. That recreation will see Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel cross in opposition to his former faculty. Gabriel began for the Knights ahead of shifting to the Sooners in 2022.