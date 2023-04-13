Wednesday’s Child: 16-year-old Christian has been adopted

The circle of relatives despatched footage from his adoption day, appearing Christian with the pass judgement on, his dad and his caseworker, Ingrid.

ODESSA, Texas — An solution to prayer.

In January, WFAA requested audience to wish for a Wednesday's Child who had been positioned with a foster circle of relatives and wanted lend a hand attending to the end line – adoption.

WFAA is delighted to mention the ones prayers labored!

Remember Christian? When WFAA met him greater than a 12 months in the past, the then-15-year-old shared how he felt hopeless and lonely in foster care.

"It makes me really feel overlooked, thrown below someplace and feeling like I haven't any one," he instructed WFAA in March 2022.

After that file, Christian discovered a placement. In January 2023, his caseworker mentioned that if all went neatly, Christian was once scheduled to be adopted quickly.

WFAA is happy to announce that when 5 years in foster care, a unmarried dad adopted Christian on March 15, 2023.

The circle of relatives despatched footage from his adoption day, appearing Christian with the pass judgement on, his dad and his caseworker, Ingrid. She by no means stopped worrying and preventing for Christian.

In a remark, Christian’s dad mentioned:

“Christian and I have been together since August 31, 2022. Although it hasn’t always been easy parenting a teenager, having one has been amazing. Christian has many a valiant effort in school and should graduate in 2024. He plans on enlisting in the Army after graduation. He is already talking about a sibling. There are so many kids like Christian who are available for adoption, not only in Texas but nationwide. Why not give one of these kids a home and a family?”

Christian is now 16 years outdated and lives in Odessa. He despatched WFAA footage of him in his driving equipment and one in every of him keeping his cat.

Yes, he loves motorcycles and cats!

His dad mentioned he’s happy with him, however most significantly Christian is happy with himself.

And WFAA is thankful for the facility of prayer, as it helped this younger guy to seek out his without end circle of relatives.