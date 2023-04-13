Rays win 12th straight to start season, 1 shy of MLB record

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays received their 12th straight recreation to start the season, one brief of the main league record, as Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in a 9-7 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday evening.

The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves each opened 13-0, tying for the most efficient mark in large league historical past. Tampa Bay’s 12-game profitable streak fits the group record set in June 2004.

- Advertisement -

Taj Bradley (1-0) received his main league debut for the Rays. The 22-year-old right-hander, recalled from Triple-A Durham when Zach Eflin went at the injured checklist, allowed 3 runs and struck out 8 over 5 innings.

Arozarena made it 3-0 with an opposite-field homer off Chris Sale (1-1) within the first. Tampa Bay leads the majors with 30 house runs and has outscored fighters 92-27.

Rafael Devers, who were hitless in 10 at-bats with six strikeouts within the collection, pulled Boston to 8-7 on a three-run homer off Colin Poche within the 7th.

- Advertisement -

Arozarena’s sacrifice fly made it 9-7 within the 8th.

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly left within the 5th with correct elbow ache. After throwing a pitch that hit Yandy Díaz, an emotional Kelly went right into a squat at the mound and used his fingers to quilt his face.

Sale (1-1) gave up six runs, 5 earned, in 4 innings. His ERA remained at 11.25.

- Advertisement -

Pete Fairbanks, the 5th Rays reliever, labored the 9th to get his moment save.

Wander Franco drove in a couple with a double all through a three-run fourth because the Rays took a 6-1 lead.

Alex Verdugo were given the primary hit off Bradley with a leadoff double within the fourth and scored on Justin Turner’s unmarried. Kiké Hernández stopped an 0-for-28 slide with an RBI double in a two-run 5th that minimize the deficit to 6-3.

Christian Bethancourt, who entered 2 for 19, were given his moment hit of the sport with an RBI double all through a two-run 5th that put Tampa Bay forward 8-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: OF Masataka Yoshida (correct hamstring) did not play.

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (left indirect) is throwing off a mound.

ADJUSTMENTS

With Yoshida out, Hernández moved from shortstop to heart area, and Bobby Dalbec were given his moment start and fourth total look at shortstop. Dalbec cleanly fielded Díaz’s grounder main off the primary, however was once charged with an error on a groundball through the second-place hitter Franco.

UP NEXT

Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs (1-0) and Boston RHP Corey Kluber (0-2) are Thursday’s scheduled starters.