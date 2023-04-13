Archeologists find ancient tomb of temple guard near Giza Pyramids

A three,200-year-old tomb belonging to Panehsy, the guard of the temple of Egyptian deity Amun, has been exposed in Saqqara necropolis, south of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the tourism ministry mentioned on Wednesday.

The temple-shaped tomb, relationship again to ancient Egypt’s nineteenth dynasty (1292-1189 BC), was once found out through a workforce of Dutch and Italian archeologists.

Saqqara, one of a very powerful burial websites of ancient Egypt, has noticed a sequence of archaeological discoveries in recent times.

Egypt objectives to sing their own praises newly found out artifacts because it seeks to restore its essential tourism business, a key supply of foreign currency echange and jobs for the suffering economic system. The nation attracted 11.7 million guests in 2022.

“The new find sheds light on the development of Saqqara necropolis during the Ramesside era, and lifts the curtain on new individuals not yet known in historical sources,” mentioned Mostafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The tomb resembles a freestanding temple with an front, an interior courtyard of columned porticoes, a shaft resulting in underground burial chambers, and 3 chapels. It borders the tomb of Maya, a high-ranking professional all through the reign of ancient Egypt’s boy-king Tutankhamun.

Inside the tomb, archeologists discovered a stela picturing Panehsy and his spouse Baia, who was once the singer of Amun, in entrance of an providing desk, in addition to a number of different drawings of clergymen and spiritual choices.

Egyptian antiquities employees dig on the website of the Step Pyramid of Djoser, Jan. 26, 2023. Former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities proclaims that an Egyptian archaeological undertaking unearthed a gaggle of wealthy 5th and sixth-dynasty tombs from the Old Kingdom within the Saqqara necropolis.

The workforce additionally unearthed 4 small chapels all through excavation paintings within the space, two of which undergo well-preserved reliefs of funeral scenes and drawings of the resurrection of a mummy to reside within the afterlife, officers mentioned.

The workforce comprises archeologists from the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden (RMO), whose undertaking has been excavating the world since 1975, and the Egyptian Museum in Turin (Museo Egizio), which joined the excavation undertaking as a prime spouse in 2015.