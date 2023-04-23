WATCH: Pirates promote 33-year-old Drew Maggi to MLB after 1,155 career minor-league games

The Pittsburgh Pirates were off to an incredible get started within the present season, successful 15 out in their first 22 games, hanging them inside of a whisker of the highest of the National League Central standings. In a contemporary transfer, the Pirates added some other heartwarming component to their season forward in their weekend sport towards the Cincinnati Reds, calling up Drew Maggi to the majors for the first actual time. Maggi has been a minor-league veteran with over 1,155 games to his credit. Although Maggi has most commonly performed for Triple-A associates lately, the Pirates began him in Double-A this season.

You can watch the video underneath as Altoona Curve supervisor Callix Crabbe informs Maggi and his teammates about his much-awaited debut within the majors. Maggi’s euphoric reaction to his promotion comes as no wonder.

Maggi has performed for 6 organizations and holds a career report of .254/.349/.347. Interestingly, that is Maggi’s 2nd stint with the Pirates; they first drafted him within the fifteenth spherical from Arizona State in 2010, all the way through the similar yr they got Jameson Taillon. Maggi will substitute outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who was once not too long ago positioned at the bereavement listing. To make room for Maggi, the Pirates have moved first baseman Ji-Man Choi to the 60-day injured listing as he’s getting better from a strained Achilles and is predicted to be out till July.

Maggi’s keep within the majors isn’t most likely to be lengthy because the laws call for a participant at the bereavement listing, like Reynolds, to leave out a minimum of 3 games and not more than seven. Nevertheless, Pirates enthusiasts hope Maggi will get a possibility to show his abilities within the majors and enjoy a couple of extra “firsts” alongside the way in which.