College basketball transfer portal rankings 2023: Stanford’s Harrison Ingram commits to North Carolina





North Carolina basketball group just lately received a formidable addition to their roster when Harrison Ingram dedicated to play for the Tar Heels after spending two seasons with Stanford. Ingram, 6-foot-8 ahead, used to be a five-star prospect in highschool and a McDonald’s All-American. During his time with the Cardinal, he averaged 10.5 issues in keeping with sport in 65 contests. He is ranked No. 10 within the CBS Sports transfer rankings and is anticipated to make a perfect are compatible as a flexible energy ahead running along returning megastar Armando Bacot. Although Ingram has a 31.6% occupation 3-point capturing charge, he’s at ease taking part in out of the excessive post and rancid the wing, which can assist him supplement Bacot’s post-oriented sport.

After a disappointing 20-13 season, trainer Hubert Davis is within the procedure of transforming his group’s roster. Returning avid gamers like RJ Davis and Armando Bacot will probably be supported by means of a brand new solid of transfers that incorporates Ingram, Cormac Ryan from Notre Dame, Paxson Wojcik from Brown, and Jae’Lyn Withers, ranked No. 31 amongst transfers.

CBS Sports has compiled an inventory of the highest 40 avid gamers to watch some of the neatly over 1,000 Division I avid gamers who’ve entered the portal. The checklist comprises Hunter Dickinson, Max Abmas, Kel’el Ware, LJ Cryer, Tramon Mark, Ryan Nembhard, Kerr Kriisa, Jesse Edwards, Jaylon Tyson, and Ingram at No. 10. Ingram’s flexible abilities as an influence ahead who can shoot from lengthy vary and facilitate the offense make him a treasured addition to the Tar Heels.

Ingram’s choice to transfer to North Carolina represents an important transfer for the Tar Heels. A transformation in surroundings could be simply what Ingram wishes to regain the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect. He has the possible to be a high-impact starter for UNC if he can strengthen his 62.9% free-throw capturing and his 31.6% 3-point capturing share.







