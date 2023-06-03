WATCH: Patrick Mahomes makes crazy defensive play, hits home run at Kansas City Royals celebrity softball game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and two-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, participated within the Big Slick Kansas City celebrity softball game hosted through the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium the place he proved himself to be a triple risk as a slugger, pitcher, and shortstop. Mahomes, who performed baseball rising up and is the son of former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, was once even drafted through the Detroit Tigers within the thirty seventh spherical of the 2014 MLB Draft. He extremely joyful the gang at Okay.C. through hitting an inside-the-park home run and likewise wowed with a no-look, behind-the-back cross to throw out Eric Stonestreet whilst taking part in shortstop.

Mahomes had every other alternative to exhibit his pitching abilities when he served in aid for former Kansas City Royal Jeremy Guthrie. Alongside Mahomes, middle Creed Humphrey and long-time punter Dustin Colquitt represented the Kansas City Chiefs at the development, which benefited Children’s Mercy Hospital. Other celebrities in attendance integrated Eric Stonestreet, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, and David Koechner.

- Advertisement -

Despite his significantly a success occupation in soccer, Mahomes has no longer forgotten his and his circle of relatives’s roots in baseball. In 2020, he took a minority possession position within the Kansas City Royals.