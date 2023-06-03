Week after Iowa building collapse, Minnesota condo evacuated over stability concerns

More than 140 other folks have been evacuated from a condo in Minnesota amid concerns that the building used to be risky

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Less than per week after an condominium building in part collapsed in Iowa, greater than 140 other folks have been evacuated from a condo in Minnesota after a structural engineer expressed concerns about its stability.

Officials in Rochester, Minnesota, ordered citizens of the 15-story, 94-unit Rochester Towers Condominium to evacuate Friday afternoon, police mentioned.

Residents have been suggested to search out transient housing in different places whilst momentary shoring paintings is finished to the building construction, The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

They might not be allowed again into the building till Monday on the earliest, town spokeswoman Jenna Bowman mentioned.

In Davenport on Saturday, employees have been casting off items of the collapsed condominium building to keep watch over falling hazards and improve restoration efforts, the town mentioned on its web page.

The six-story Davenport condominium building in part collapsed on May 28. Rescue crews pulled seven other folks from the building to begin with and escorted 12 others out. They later rescued two extra other folks.

Three males stay lacking, and officers mentioned there used to be a “high probability” they have been at house when the building in part collapsed and that their flats have been within the cave in zone.

The seek for survivors ended on Thursday and paintings used to be begun to shore up the building for the restoration efforts.

The paintings to in the end deliver down the building got here amid questions on why citizens were not warned in regards to the attainable risk even after a structural engineer’s record issued simply days sooner than the cave in indicated a wall of the century-old building used to be at impending possibility of crumbling.