Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles, police say

A hit-and-run collision took place in Sun Valley early Saturday morning, ensuing in the loss of life of a 27-year-old lady. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that two cars collided whilst touring north on Lankershim Boulevard close to Cayuga Avenue at round 4 a.m. The first automobile rolled over after hitting the rear of the second one automobile, which fled the scene. The driving force of the primary automotive used to be pronounced dead on the scene. Citizen app shared photos of the overturned dark-colored SUV on the scene, however no information about the second one automobile’s description has been launched.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this record.

