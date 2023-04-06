WATCH: ‘One Shining Moment’ after UConn wins 2023 NCAA Tournament title to complete March Madness

The UConn Huskies have cemented their standing as some of the outstanding males’s school basketball techniques of the twenty first century, successful their 5th nationwide championship since 1999 with a 76-59 takedown of San Diego State to declare the crown within the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies will move down as some of the dominant groups because the March Madness box expanded in 1985, successful each and every of its six NCAA Tournament video games via no less than 13 issues and averaging a 20-point margin of victory en course to reducing down nets in Houston. But simply as a lot of a March Madness custom as reducing down nets is the appearing of the “One Shining Moment” montage, which options the enduring Luther Vandross track whilst letting everybody relive the most efficient moments and feelings of the NCAA Tournament.

The 2023 version of “One Shining Moment” contains notable highlights from:

Furman knocking off Virginia at the first Thursday of the event with J.P. Pegues hitting the 3-pointer off a turnover within the sport’s ultimate seconds.

The postgame elation of Princeton after taking down Arizona within the uncommon 15-over-2 disenchanted.

The even rarer 16-over-1 disenchanted with highlights of Fairleigh Dickinson’s epic win in opposition to top-seeded Purdue on a Friday evening within the first spherical.

Markquis Nowell’s alley-oop to Kayontae Johnson in Kansas State’s epic extra time Sweet 16 win in opposition to Michigan State in Madison Square Garden.

Lamont Butler’s epic game-winner in opposition to FAU in San Diego State’s Final Four win.

And, in fact, the general moments of Dan Hurley and UConn celebrating the title

