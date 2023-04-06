Texas Has Fifth-Highest Vehicle Theft Rate In U.S.

According to a brand new record, Texas was once the state with the fifth-highest car robbery charges within the U.S. in 2022.

The find out about, carried out via car historical past test platform carVertical, discovered that for each 1000 cars regustered within the Lone Star State remaining 12 months, 13 have been stolen — which amounted to a complete of 105,015 stolen cars out of seven,784,067.

Ahead of Texas for vehicular robbery charges have been California (fourth position, 14 stolen cars in keeping with 1000), Missouri (3rd, 15 in keeping with 1000), Washington (moment, 15 in keeping with 1000) and Colorado — which was once first general with a whopping 28 cars stolen in keeping with 1000, which greater than doubled Texas’ fee.

Despite having the similar car robbery fee, Washington inched out Missouri at the listing as it had a better overall quantity of motor cars lifted (46,939 cars in Washington to Missouri’s 29,345).

The greater than 100,000 cars that have been taken within the state of Texas over the process the former 12 months was once the second-highest overall in the entire nation, sitting at the back of California which had over 200,000 stolen in 2022 — via some distance the very best mark in America.

According to carVertical, the total robbery numbers a number of the most sensible ten states at the listing noticed a mean build up of 13%, hanging the highlight on a criminal offense this is trending upwards within the U.S.

“The alarming spike in the number of car thefts, make it more important than ever for car buyers to perform a vehicle history check prior to making a purchase,” stated carVertical in a free up. “By examining a car’s past, including its ownership history, accident record and whether or not it was previously reported stolen, buyers can better protect themselves from potential fraud.”

For the ones questioning which manufacturers and types of motor cars have been preyed at the maximum remaining 12 months, carVertical exposed that as smartly.

The corporate discovered that the #1 maximum stolen car within the U.S. remaining 12 months was once the Chevrolet Pick-Up (48,206 thefts), adopted at the back of via every other full-size truck within the Ford Pick-Up (47,999), at the side of the Honda Civic (31,673) and Honda Accord (30,274) to spherical out the highest 4.

To behavior its record, carVertical accumulated and analyzed information from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

