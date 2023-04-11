Oklahoma WATCH: Dog walks on front legs to avoid touching the snow By accuratenewsinfo April 11, 2023 0 0 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The snow is lava! post credit to Source link TagsavoidDogfrontlegssnowtouchingwalksWatch Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDallas, Texas: Javoski Javonte Dawson killed in shootingNext articleHow Greece beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to win Euro 2004 More articles Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention April 11, 2023 Suit: Chocolate factory ignored warning before deadly blast April 11, 2023 Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison April 11, 2023 - Advertisement - - Advertisement - Latest article Myth or fact: Is eating roti bad for weight loss? April 11, 2023 Louisville shooter bought gun legally last week, police say April 11, 2023 With expulsion of Tennessee Black lawmakers, Republicans lost GenZ. Here’s how April 11, 2023 Bryan Slaton Faces Calls Resign ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ Intern April 11, 2023 Texas House wants to permanently stay on daylight saving time April 11, 2023