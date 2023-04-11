Dallas, Texas: Javoski Javonte Dawson killed in shooting







DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on someone to return ahead with information a few shooting that killed a person Tuesday morning.

Officers replied to a decision at 12:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Southwell Road in northwest Dallas. Police then discovered the sufferer, known as 31-year-old Javoski Javonte Dawson, mendacity underneath a breezeway with a gunshot wound.

- Advertisement - Dawson used to be taken to a health facility, the place he later died from his damage.

Crime Stoppers can pay as much as $5,000 for information referred to as into Crime Stoppers that results in the arrest and indictment for this criminal offense and different criminal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, seven days every week.





