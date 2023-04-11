How Greece beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal to win Euro 2004

- Advertisement -

Before the opening game against tournament hosts Portugal, Rehhagel delivered a rallying cry to his troops: “We fought and struggled to come here. We suffered, we endured. They don’t have anything, they are here because they are the organisers.”

Rehhagel, a wily three-time winner of the Bundesliga, was integral to instilling this stubborn structure. “He has improved the squad incredibly and a huge piece of the victory goes to him as well,” Stelios Giannakopoulos gushed at the time. “He’s like our father. We love him.”