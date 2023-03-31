WATCH: Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia & Rashmika Mandanna’s dazzling performances at IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 kicked off with a bang on Friday, March 31, as enthusiasts eagerly expected the much-awaited opening rite held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The match used to be marked via electrifying performances via celebrities, together with Tamannaah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna, each well known actresses, and singer Arijit Singh.

Arijit added a marginally of song to the outlet rite along with his soothing voice and wowed the target audience with a few of his hit songs, together with ‘Kesariya’ from the film ‘Brahmastra.’ His efficiency used to be one of the crucial highlights of the night.

Arijit’s melodious songs

𝙈𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙙𝙞𝙤𝙪𝙨! How about that for a efficiency to kick off the court cases 🎶🎶@arijitsingh starts the #TATAIPL 2023 Opening Ceremony in some taste 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/1ro3KWMUSW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Tamannaah, identified for her position within the film ‘Baahubali,’ delivered a novel efficiency that paid tribute to the entire Indian states and IPL groups. She carried out on quite a lot of songs in numerous languages, together with Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Gujarati. For the efficiency, Tamannaah wore a shocking shimmery silver catsuit, designed via the preferred Falguni Shane Peacock. The 33-year-old actress surprised the target audience together with her mesmerising efficiency and set the degree on hearth.

Tamannaah’s entertaining dance strikes

𝘿𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙖𝙨 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧!@tamannaahspeaks units the degree on 🔥🔥 together with her entertaining efficiency within the #TATAIPL 2023 opening rite! pic.twitter.com/w9aNgo3x9C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Another South Indian actress, Rashmika, who rose to popularity with the film ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ additionally delivered a captivating efficiency. The target audience used to be captivated via her strikes and grooves, making it a memorable night for all.

Rashmika’s full of life efficiency

Sound 🔛@iamRashmika will get the group going with an full of life efficiency 💥 Drop an emoji to explain this particular #TATAIPL 2023 opening rite 👇 pic.twitter.com/EY9yVAnSMN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

Meanwhile, the sixteenth season of the IPL started with a conflict of heavyweight Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led via MS Dhoni, and protecting champions Gujarat Titans, captained via Hardik Pandya. The fit began after the outlet rite, with GT successful the toss and electing to bowl first.