Tampa ranks among top 15 ‘riskiest cities for driving’

A brand new U.S. News & World Report learn about, which ranked the 50 greatest U.S. cities to resolve which have been the most secure and the riskiest for drivers, positioned Tampa within the top 15 for riskiest.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the learn about checked out information on deadly auto injuries in line with capita in every town from 2016 to 2020, in addition to the collection of other people in line with capita interested in deadly crashes every 12 months throughout the similar time frame.

Tampa ranked quantity 12 among the 50 cities. The simplest different Florida cities ranked had been Jacksonville, which used to be positioned at quantity 7, and Miami, which used to be positioned at quantity 18.

The top riskiest town used to be Memphis, Tennessee, whilst the most secure used to be Boston.

The learn about decided Colorado cities lead the country in DUI arrests. Tampa, in the meantime, ranked because the most secure town within the DUI class, in step with U.S. News & World Report.

Read more about the study here.