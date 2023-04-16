Virginia toddler found unresponsive had to be revived with Narcan, police say

Two Virginia ladies have been arrested after a toddler was once found unresponsive and had to be revived with Narcan, in accordance to police officers.

First responders responded calls at a house in Manassas, Virginia, for an unresponsive 2-year-old boy on Friday, the Manassas Park Police Department said in a observation posted on Facebook.

- Advertisement -

Upon arriving on the scene, police and Manassas Park Fire Department officers situated the kid and administered Narcan, reviving him, officers mentioned. He was once taken to Prince William Hospital sooner than being transferred to Innova Fairfax for complex hospital therapy, police mentioned.

Manassas Park police arrested Ashley Polzer, 33, of Prince William County, and Savannah Jones, 26, of Manassas Park, who have been in the house on the time of the incident, on fees of offering false identity to regulation enforcement. Polzer was once additionally arrested on a ownership of drug paraphernalia price.

Polzer had 3 exceptional warrants from Warren, Fairfax and Prince William counties, respectively, for failure to seem, police mentioned.

- Advertisement -

Jones had two warrants from Prince William County for grand and petty larceny, in accordance to Manassas Park police.

Manassas Park detectives are investigating the incident.

The energetic aspect in Narcan is naloxone, which will briefly repair any individual’s respiring if they are experiencing an opioid overdose.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Narcan for over the counter use ultimate month — a milestone determination that advocates mentioned will make it more uncomplicated to save lives amid the continuing opioid epidemic.

ABC News’ Nicole Wetsman and Mary Kekatos contributed to this document.