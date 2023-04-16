Fans Gather as ‘Phantom’ Ends a Record Broadway Run

A complete space that featured the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, individuals of the unique 1988 Broadway forged, theater business bigwigs and Phans decked out in mask and capes collected on the Majestic Theater on Sunday for the general efficiency of “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The luxurious musical, with its hovering ranking and gothic drama, is the longest-running manufacturing in Broadway historical past: The ultimate efficiency, which used to be set for five p.m. Sunday, used to be quantity 13,981.
Hours sooner than the curtain, fanatics started to assemble in the back of barricades around the boulevard, waving and taking footage and hoping by some means to attain a spare price tag. Among them used to be Lexie Luhrs, 25, of Washington, in complete Phantom regalia: black cape, home made masks, plus fedora, vest and bowtie, as smartly as masks earrings and a masks necklace. “I’m here to celebrate the show that means so much to us,” Luhrs mentioned.
The Broadway run used to be, clearly, vastly a success, enjoying to twenty million other people and grossing $1.36 billion since its opening in January 1988. And the display has transform a global phenomenon, enjoying in 17 languages in 45 nations and grossing greater than $6 billion globally.
But it used to be additionally pricey to run, with a huge forged and orchestra and an elaborately out of date set, and had transform closely depending on vacationers from around the globe; after the long pandemic shutdown it solely reopened due to federal govt help and beneficiant insurance policy, however then the combo of lowered tourism and inflationary prices led the display to have extra money-losing weeks than winning ones, and that dynamic prompted the final.
The display, directed through Hal Prince, is about in Nineteenth-century Paris, and is set a disfigured creative genius who lives underneath the Paris Opera House and turns into obsessive about a younger soprano named Christine.
It is final on an swiftly top notice — and now not simply the top E that Christine sings within the identify track. As quickly as the final used to be introduced ultimate September, gross sales spiked, as those that already cherished the musical flocked to look it, and those that had by no means troubled discovered this may well be their ultimate probability; the unique February final date used to be behind schedule through two months to house call for, and the display has as soon as once more transform the highest-grossing on Broadway, enjoying to exuberant audiences, taking part in a burnished recognition, and bringing in additional than $3 million a week.
“For a show to go out this triumphantly is almost unheard of,” mentioned the lead manufacturer, Cameron Mackintosh. “It’s beyond anything I’ve ever dreamed of.”
The ultimate day used to be marked through a aggregate of nostalgia and birthday celebration. The manufacturing arranged a preshow purple carpet on West forty fourth Street, in entrance of the Majestic, the place individuals of the present forged (together with Emilie Kouatchou, who’s the primary Black actor to play the function of Christine on Broadway) and surviving individuals of the unique forged (together with Sarah Brightman, who originated the function of Christine) mirrored at the display’s run and its final.
Among the ones strolling the purple carpet used to be Maree Johnson, who first joined the display in 1990 as an understudy in her local Australia; went directly to play Christine in Australia, and now performs the opera corporate’s choreographer. “We all have a very special bond and experience because of the length of the show,” she mentioned. “I feel very honored to be part of it at the end.”
There used to be additionally John Riddle, who lately performs Raoul, Christine’s love passion. Riddle first noticed the display as a 4-year-old, rising up in Cleveland, when his father heard a radio advert for the musical and made up our minds to take the circle of relatives to look it in Toronto. “I was completely mesmerized, and I turned to my dad and said ‘I’m going to do this,’” he mentioned. “Now, 30 years later, I’m closing the show on Broadway.”
After the general efficiency, the display’s corporate and its alumni had been making plans to assemble for an invitation-only birthday celebration on the Metropolitan Club, with the display’s iconic masks projected on a stairway and portrait studios named for acquainted components of the display (“Chandelier” and “Phantom’s Lair”).
The display, with tune through Lloyd Webber and lyrics through Charles Hart, remains to be working in London, the place the orchestra dimension used to be reduce and the set used to be altered throughout the pandemic shutdown to cut back working prices, and it’s also lately working within the Czech Republic, Japan, South Korea and Sweden. New productions are scheduled to open subsequent month in China (the primary in Mandarin), in July in Italy (with Ramin Karimloo and a flaming chandelier) and in October in Spain (with a new translation created in partnership with Antonio Banderas).
And will it ever go back to New York? “Of course, at some point,” Mackintosh mentioned. “But it is time for the show to have a rest.”