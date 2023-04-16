Fans Gather as ‘Phantom’ Ends a Record Broadway Run

A complete space that featured the composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, individuals of the unique 1988 Broadway forged, theater business bigwigs and Phans decked out in mask and capes collected on the Majestic Theater on Sunday for the general efficiency of “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The luxurious musical, with its hovering ranking and gothic drama, is the longest-running manufacturing in Broadway historical past: The ultimate efficiency, which used to be set for five p.m. Sunday, used to be quantity 13,981.

Hours sooner than the curtain, fanatics started to assemble in the back of barricades around the boulevard, waving and taking footage and hoping by some means to attain a spare price tag. Among them used to be Lexie Luhrs, 25, of Washington, in complete Phantom regalia: black cape, home made masks, plus fedora, vest and bowtie, as smartly as masks earrings and a masks necklace. “I’m here to celebrate the show that means so much to us,” Luhrs mentioned.

The Broadway run used to be, clearly, vastly a success, enjoying to twenty million other people and grossing $1.36 billion since its opening in January 1988. And the display has transform a global phenomenon, enjoying in 17 languages in 45 nations and grossing greater than $6 billion globally.