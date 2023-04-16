Sunday, April 16, 2023
Florida inmate charged with murder amid another inmate’s death

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials investigating the death of an inmate on the Sarasota County Correctional Facility have accused another inmate of murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Ellis faces second-degree murder fees following an preliminary investigation into the unnamed inmate’s death, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news free up. Ellis have been jailed on an unrelated home violence price.

The sheriff’s workplace’s Criminal Investigations Section and the twelfth District Medical Examiner’s workplace will proceed investigating the inmate’s death.



