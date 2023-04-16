Florida inmate charged with murder amid another inmate’s death

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials investigating the death of an inmate on the Sarasota County Correctional Facility have accused another inmate of murder.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary Ellis faces second-degree murder fees following an preliminary investigation into the unnamed inmate’s death, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news free up. Ellis have been jailed on an unrelated home violence price.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff’s workplace’s Criminal Investigations Section and the twelfth District Medical Examiner’s workplace will proceed investigating the inmate’s death.