View art in Downtown Clearwater through Augmented Reality

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is teaming up with the University of South Florida to have fun the release of a brand new Augmented Reality art excursion.

ARTours Clearwater makes use of new state of the art augmented fact to do a strolling excursion of town’s downtown work of art.

- Advertisement -

Users can level their tool’s digicam on the art work, giving them a view of animations, graphics and movies.

It’s an interactive revel in.

“Together, we are able to harness the research and innovation resources at USF to bring together an innovative workflow,” mentioned Dr. Laura Harrison with the University of South Florida.

- Advertisement -

“I think it’s going to be something that’s going to draw folks down to see,” mentioned Clearwater mayor Frank Hibbard. “It’s exciting.”

The unfastened app can also be accessed by means of downloading the ARTours Clearwater app on Google Play and Apple App Store.