“Toast” could be the hottest pup in the metroplex.

A DNA check was once finished to look if she was once a coyote or a canine. Dallas Animal Services officer Jacqui Sutherland – who predicted Toast was once an Australian livestock canine combine – instructed WFAA the results of the check would take 10 to fourteen days to resolve the pet's genetic make-up.

Well, the results are in.

Toast is German Shepherd-Siberian Husky-Australian Cattle Dog combine!

The DNA check got here again with the following results:

Since Toast was once confirmed to to be an all-domestic canine, she'll be to be had for adoption. Dallas Animal Services is anticipated to unlock the adoption plans quickly. We'll replace this tale when that information turns into to be had.





