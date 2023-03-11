Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup skiing record

Comment

Mikaela Shiffrin broke Ingemar Stenmark's Alpine skiing record for profession World Cup victories Saturday, claiming her 87th win in a slalom tournament in Are, Sweden, Stenmark's house nation. Shiffrin, who broke Lindsey Vonn's ladies's record in January together with her 83rd profession victory, entered this week's festival with 85, one win shy of tying Stenmark, a slalom and large slalom megastar within the Seventies and '80s. Shiffrin tied the record through profitable Friday's large slalom tournament, then broke it Saturday within the slalom.

“I’ve said it the whole time, I don’t know how to define that,” Shiffrin stated in regards to the record, in step with the Associated Press. “But when you have these special moments … seeing my brother and (sister-in-law) Kristi and my mom (and coach, Eileen) in the finish today, that’s what makes it memorable.”

Shiffrin, whose first World Cup win got here in Are in December 2012, entered this season with 74 World Cup wins. She clinched ultimate weekend her 5th World Cup general name, which yearly is going to the skier with probably the most issues over the process the season.

“At the start of the season, I didn’t think I was coming close to this 86 number [this year], so my goal was the overall globe,” she stated then.

The 66-year-old Stenmark has described Shiffrin as being a “much better” skier than he used to be.

"You cannot compare," he just lately advised the Associated Press. "She has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head. I think it's the combination of everything makes her so good. And I'm also impressed that she can ski good both in slalom and in super-G and downhill also. I could never have been so good in all disciplines."

All 86 of Stenmark’s wins had been in slalom (40) or large slalom (46); Shiffrin’s 87 wins have are available in slalom (53), large slalom (20) or parallel (5), super-G (5), downhill (3) and mixed (one).

Stenmark stated he deliberate to observe the contest in Are from his house out of doors Stockholm reasonably than attend in particular person.